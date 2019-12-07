A Streetcar Named Desire

×
1 of 3
Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.
×
2 of 3
Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.
×
3 of 3
Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.
Blanche and Stanley will only admit the fact that their dreams have been shattered and they are stuck in a social impasse as far as the other is concerned, and they hate and battle each other for it. A story of two people plummeting from a society that accepts no liability.
Info
Berliner Ensemble Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance