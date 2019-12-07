A Streetcar Named Desire

Berliner Ensemble Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin

Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.

Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.

Photo by Matthias Horn, courtesy of Berliner Ensemble.

Blanche and Stanley will only admit the fact that their dreams have been shattered and they are stuck in a social impasse as far as the other is concerned, and they hate and battle each other for it. A story of two people plummeting from a society that accepts no liability.

Berliner Ensemble Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
