× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Sebastian Hirn. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Sebastian Hirn. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Sebastian Hirn. Prev Next

The performance-based video installation offers insights into the causes and results of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Departing from interviews conducted with various witnesses, it combines elements of visual and performing arts, dance and music.