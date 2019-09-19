× Expand Aesthetics of Color Photo by Zé de Paiva.

Aesthetics of Color is based on numerous interviews with protagonists from the Berlin art scene. It is an examination of the mechanisms of the cosmopolitan scene, in which autonomy, creativity and freedom are central values. It is a sharp analysis of the projections placed on works and artists in the name of art criticism. It is a contemporary, self-determined representation of a Black artist in the medium of theatre. Here, with the production of Aesthetics of Color, the battle for recognition, dignity and livelihood, often fought alone, is provided with a space, a theatrical form, an audience.