Aesthetics of Color

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin

Photo by Zé de Paiva.

Photo by Roberta Sant'Anna.

For his drama, Aesthetics of Color, Toks Körner was inspired by protagonists of the Berlin art scene. It is an examination of the mechanisms of the cosmopolitan scene, in which autonomy, creativity and freedom are central values. It is a sharp analysis of the projections placed on works and artists in the name of art criticism. It is a contemporary, self-determined representation of a Black artist in the medium of theatre. Here, with the production of Aesthetics of Color, the battle for recognition, dignity and livelihood, often fought alone, is provided with a space, a theatrical form, an audience.

Info

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
