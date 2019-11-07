× 1 of 3 Expand AFRIKAMERA Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA. × 2 of 3 Expand AFRIKAMERA Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA. × 3 of 3 Expand AFRIKAMERA Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA. Prev Next

In its twelfth edition, AFRIKAMERA presents a selection of current features and documentary films from Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. Taking place at Arsenal and opening with Peter Kofi Sedufia’s debut feature, the Ghanaian comedy Keteke, this new platform for Lusophone African movie-makers is one not to miss. Through Nov 11. Starts 19:30.