×
1 of 3
AFRIKAMERA
Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA.
×
2 of 3
AFRIKAMERA
Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA.
×
3 of 3
AFRIKAMERA
Photo courtesy of AFRIKAMERA.
In its twelfth edition, AFRIKAMERA presents a selection of current features and documentary films from Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique. Taking place at Arsenal and opening with Peter Kofi Sedufia’s debut feature, the Ghanaian comedy Keteke, this new platform for Lusophone African movie-makers is one not to miss. Through Nov 11. Starts 19:30.
Info
Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin View Map
Film