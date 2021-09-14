After Ruby Ridge

Galerie Max Hetzer has three spaces now in Berlin and its most intimate space on Bleibtreustraße will be showing works by the American video artist Matthew Barney – his first Berlin exhibition since 2007. All these works are in some way connected with his feature length film ‘Redoubt’, 2018, the exhibition is made up of drawings and two new sculptures, including the monumentally-scaled sculpture of a burnt tree titled ‘Bore’.