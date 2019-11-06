Alexanderplatz (Open air)

East meets West for free open-air concerts showcasing music from both sides of the Wall. Die Seilschaft, Nov 5, 19:00, kick things off. Formed by East German rock poet Gerhard Gundermann in 1992, the band continued to tour and release music after his death in 1998. On Nov 6, 20:15 Fehlfarben perform. The Düsseldorf punks were a major influence on Neue Deutsche Welle, a short-lived but nevertheless important music scene. One of East Germany’s foremost bands and one of the regime’s loudest critics, Pankow are still rocking after four decades and will close out the stage in style on Nov 7, 19:30.