× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Eva Vermandel. × 2 of 2 Expand Cedric Tiberghien Photo by Benjamin Ealovega. Prev Next

Alina Ibragimova and Cédric Tiberghien perform Mozart's 1784 b-flat-major sonata, followed by 20th century works by John Cage and George Crumb. Rounding out the programme is the supremely romantic violin sonata by Belgian composer Guillaume Lekeu.