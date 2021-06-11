What remains when nothing is left?

The dance film all we got to do by bücking&kröger deals with bodies in crisis, with disruption and new beginnings. Two dancers' bodies, traces of shocks inscribed have reached point zero. They try to take new steps together, to carry on, to hold on, to learn anew, to take care of each other, to let go. They are testing out their physical limits anew, they search for new forms of contact, asking themselves: how does it feel to be back and together in the world again?

Drifting in the void and in the shadow of the crisis, fundamental questions of togetherness are being renegotiated. The result is a gentle portrait of being close, of togetherness and new beginnings.