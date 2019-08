Since 2014, Kerstin Kary has been illustrating the numerous concerts she attends, from Einstürzende Neubauten in Berlin to Suicide in London. As a small celebration, she's exhibiting a selection of recent drawings from this year's Primavera Sound festivals. Seen here: her documentation of EXBERLINER's interview with Stereo Total in their Kreuzberg flat.

© Kerstin Kary Stereo Total by Kerstin Kary