Outernational: Transtraditional Concerts, #3 Amazon Stories

Music as a story of change and migration: “Outernational” is a transtraditional concert series at radialsystem which goes in search of a contemporary, hybrid, global music, free of exoticism and essentialism. „Outernational Listening Sessions“ and its political, social and post-colonial discussion will offer a framework of introduction to the concerts. Plus, you will be able to take to the dance floor into the small hours.

In the series’ third concert, “#3 Amazon Stories”, the daf and tonbak virtuoso, Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, elicits complex polyrhythms from his instruments; Golnar Shahyar uses her voice in various languages as an experimental instrument; along with her musical partner of many years, clarinettist Mona Matbou Riahi, she enters into a musical dialogue. For the first time they encounter Leopold Hurt on the zither and e-zither and sound artist Elsa M’bala. Solos, duos and mutual improvisation combine to form an outernational soundscape.