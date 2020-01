× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Amplify Berlin. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Max Dahlhaus. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by BORA. Prev Next

Creative development programme Amplify Berlin hosts its first stage at CTM Festival featuring live and DJ sets from a selection of Amplify mentees. The line-up includes Jessika Khazrik, Grinderteeth, Bora, The Allegorist and Max Dahlhaus.