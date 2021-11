In the East European shtetl of Anatevka, Jewish traditions are strictly observed! The milkman Tevje is struggling with precisely that. And with his God and the selfish loves of his three oldest daughters. In the end, the town is forced to flee from the anti-Jewish pogroms … Barrie Kosky’s celebrated production of “Anatevka“ (Fiddler on the roof) brings together the pains and joys of life, touching audiences with its humour and humanity.