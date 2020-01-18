Anna Nezhnaya: Succubus

Knesebeckstrasse 90 Knesebeckstrasse 90, 10623 Berlin

IMG_5229.jpg

Anna Nezhnaya You've been hitting on him, digital painting on acrylic/canvas, 2019 © the artist.

Anna Bloody thoughts.png

Anna Nezhnaya My thoughts be bloody or be nothing worth, digital painting/photograph, 2019 © the artist.

Anna Bloody thoughts 2.png

Anna Nezhnaya Succubus, digital painting, 2019 © the artist.

succubus20191.jpg

Anna Nezhnaya Succubus, 110x70 cm, oil/canvas, 2019 © the artist.

SacralSpace#81.jpg

Anna Nezhnaya Sacral Space #8, 120x160 cm, oil/canvas, 2020 © the artist.

The mystical central figure of Anna Nezhnaya's new series Succubus evokes the olden days' great dichotomy of Eros and Thanatos. As it finds its way back to the Mise en Scène through the artist's 'sacral spaces', the ambiguous chimère makes an allusion to the topic of the femme fatale and its contemporary reception.

