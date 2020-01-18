× 1 of 5 Expand Anna Nezhnaya You've been hitting on him, digital painting on acrylic/canvas, 2019 © the artist. × 2 of 5 Expand Anna Nezhnaya My thoughts be bloody or be nothing worth, digital painting/photograph, 2019 © the artist. × 3 of 5 Expand Anna Nezhnaya Succubus, digital painting, 2019 © the artist. × 4 of 5 Expand Anna Nezhnaya Succubus, 110x70 cm, oil/canvas, 2019 © the artist. × 5 of 5 Expand Anna Nezhnaya Sacral Space #8, 120x160 cm, oil/canvas, 2020 © the artist. Prev Next

The mystical central figure of Anna Nezhnaya's new series Succubus evokes the olden days' great dichotomy of Eros and Thanatos. As it finds its way back to the Mise en Scène through the artist's 'sacral spaces', the ambiguous chimère makes an allusion to the topic of the femme fatale and its contemporary reception.