Anything Goes?

× Expand Friedrichstadtpalast Berlin, 1981–1984, Photo: © Unbekannte*r Fotograf*in / Berlinische Galerie

Berlin boasts a unique concentration of noteworthy buildings from the 1980s, and more than 30 years later they deserve a review. The colourful diversity of this architectural vocabulary challenged previous ideas of living in the modern world. Widely labelled “postmodern”, it drew on structural typologies and stylistic devices from the past and tested alternative urban lifestyles. By around three hundred prints, models, photographs, paintings, films, and tactile models, the exhibition examines for the first time the buildings and visions in East and West Berlin that were developed in the final decade before the fall of the Berlin Wall.