Arava International Film Festival: Shorts in the Desert

Jewish Film Festival Berlin presents a selection of short films set in the landscapes of Negev and the Arava, either with English subtitles or without dialogue, the line-up includes On The Way Back (2018), Kilometre 147 (2017) and Donkeys In The Holy Land (2016).

On The Way Back follows Uri and Oded as they set off for a desert hiking trip. Although they could be father and son, they indulge in their passionate affair in the desert. From the same moshav, they have to hide from prying eyes. But then Oded has an accident.

On The Way Back | Directed by Moshe Rosenthal (IL 2018) in Hebrew with English subtitles. 26 min.

Kilometre 147 opens with a dead camel lying on the road way out in the desert, just before kilometre 147. Four guest workers from Thailand ran into it. A policeman asks in halting English who was driving. All four raise their hands. A grotesque argument unfolds between two officers, Nave and Moti. They are from two different settlements and come to blows about who has to dispose of the camel.

Kilometre 147 | Directed by Boaz Frankel (IL 2017) in Hebrew with English subtitles. 19 min.

Donkeys In The Holy Land. A huge truck with two dolphins swimming in a water tank speeds through the desert before the eyes of three fearless donkeys. Not by chance, the monstrosity reminds viewers of Spielberg’s Duel.

Donkeys In The Holy Land | Directed by David Volach (IL 2016) without dialogue. 5 min.