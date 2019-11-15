Artist Talk: Caline Aoun's 'Seeing is Believing'

× 1 of 2 Expand Caline Aoun: Seeing is Believing Photo by Cherine Karam. × 2 of 2 Expand Caline Aoun: Seeing is Believing Photo by Luis Do Rosario, copyright Caline Aoun. Prev Next

Caline Aoun, born in Beirut in 1983, guides you through the exhibition “Caline Aoun: seeing is believing” together with the curator Britta Färber. They talk in detail about selected works and discuss aesthetics, production methods, and careers as well as the space between the digital world and reality, between human imagination and sensual-physical perception.