Artist Talk: Caline Aoun's 'Seeing is Believing'

Caline Aoun: Seeing is Believing
Photo by Cherine Karam.
Photo by Luis Do Rosario, copyright Caline Aoun.
Caline Aoun, born in Beirut in 1983, guides you through the exhibition “Caline Aoun: seeing is believing” together with the curator Britta Färber. They talk in detail about selected works and discuss aesthetics, production methods, and careers as well as the space between the digital world and reality, between human imagination and sensual-physical perception.
Info
Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings