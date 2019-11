× Expand Barenboim, Barenboim and Soltani: Beethoven Photo by Peter Adamik.

Daniel Barenboim, Michael Barenboim and Kian Soltani will present all of Ludwig van Beethoven's piano trios in the Pierre Boulez Saal for the composer's 250th birthday. Experience these milestones of chamber music at the beginning of Beethoven's anniversary year.