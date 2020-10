This weekend Berliner Ensemble presents City of Jasmine by Olga Grjasnowa with English surtitles. Set in Damascus in 2011, the play traces back to the beginnings of the Syrian revolution. Following the unravelling lives of three young Syrians, Olga Grjasnowa depicts how peaceful protests escalated into a war that turned a vibrant, pulsating city into rubble and derailed the lives of an entire generation.