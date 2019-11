× Expand Classy Classics: Gauthier Dance Photo by Regina Brocke. Classy Classics: DECADANCE. Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart.

In spite of the tongue-in-cheek title, one should not expect a lavish ballet evening! Classy Classics is a celebration of contemporary dance, combining three masterpieces by star choreographers with two favourites from the Gauthier dance repertoire.