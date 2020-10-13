urbainable – stadthaltig: Corona, Public Space and the Mobility Turn

× Expand Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk Portugal, Lissabon, Lisbon, Lisboa, 25.3.2016. Bahnhof Estação do Oriente, oder Gare do Oriente, entworfen von Santiago Calatrava. Foto Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk

The coronavirus pandemic has once again raised awareness of the importance of public spaces in our cities due to the lockdown, travel bans and distance regulations. Options for action, strategies and measures will be discussed. Participants: Fritz Auer, Architect Auer Weber, Stuttgart/Munich; Steffen Braun, Head of the Research Unit for Urban Systems Engineering at Fraunhofer IAO in Stuttgart; Reiner Nagel, Chair of the Federal Foundation of Baukultur, Potsdam; Christiane Thalgott, City Planner, Munich Welcoming Remarks and Moderation: Jörn Walter, City Planner, Hamburg, Deputy Director of the Architecture Section and Curator. In German.