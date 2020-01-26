Creative tension

×
1 of 3
Photo copyright Interactive Media Foundation/Luis Alberto Rodrigues/Daniel Barth.
×
2 of 3
Photo by Mathias Schormann.
×
3 of 3
Photo copyright Interactive Media Foundation.
In Das Totale Tanz Theater creatives from many disciplines work together to develop internationally acclaimed virtual reality experiences. Its makers discuss what tensions arise when different arts, dance and computer, man and machine meet. In cooperation with the Interactive Media Foundation.
Info
Palais Populaire Unter den Linden 5, 10117 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings