Creativity: Furniture Reversal

Kunsthalle Koidl Gervinusstraße 34, 10629 Berlin

An intriguing new group show will be taking place at the Kunsthalle Koidl in Charlottenburg. The former electricity transformer station has been converted into a light-filled exhibition space whose long architectural shape is well suited to displaying art. Featuring paintings, sculptures and multiples by high profile artists like Rosemarie Trockel and Franz West among others, the exhibition explores how objects exert (in)visible influence over our daily lives.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
