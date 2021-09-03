CTM Festival 2021

The wait is over for fans of the avant-garde as CTM returns for its second instalment of the year, this time finally in person. Featuring sound installations by Soundwalk Collective, Mouse on Mars and Jessica Ekomane.
Info
Various Locations Berlin
to
Various Locations Berlin
The wait is over for fans of the avant-garde as CTM returns for its second instalment of the year, this time finally in person. Featuring sound installations by Soundwalk Collective, Mouse on Mars and Jessica Ekomane.
Iomauna Media GmbH