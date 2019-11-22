×
Deutsches Historisches Museum: Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt
Photo copyright Deutsches Historisches Museum.
Deutsches Historisches Museum: Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt
Photo copyright BnF.
Deutsches Historisches Museum: Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt
Photo copyright Deutsches Historisches Museum.
The Deutsches Historisches Museum shows the first major exhibition about Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt in Germany. It looks at the brothers as Europeans in the context of their time. There is an English guided tour every Friday at 3pm.
Deutsches Historisches Museum Under den Linden 2, 10117 Berlin View Map
