Conductor Edward Gardner presents an eastward looking programme with works by Leoš Janáček, Sergei Prokofjew and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Highlights are Rachmaninoff’s virtuoso and bittersweet "Symphonic Dances" and Prokofjew’s second violin concerto. Tickets available from €20.