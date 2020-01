× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Alexander Gnädinger. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Robin Clewley. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Tony Matula. Prev Next

The programme paints a drastic tableaux of WW2 featuring the first german performance of Karl Jenkins’ new Saxophone concerto Stravaganza and the truly monumental Leningrad symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich.