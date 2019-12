× 1 of 3 Expand Moody Kablawi Photo by Mbadarne. × 2 of 3 Expand Moody Kablawi Photo by Mbadarne. × 3 of 3 Expand Moody Kablawi Photo by Mbadarne. Prev Next

Deep dive into Moody Kablawi's Middle Eastern electro sound with Edu Delgado Lopez on bass and Spoonman on percussion. Followed by DJ sets from Ed2000 and Educador (Dub Intervention) plus the Vinyl-Master Mix of Spoonman (Design by Accident)!