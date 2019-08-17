East Side Music Days 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand East Side Music Days 2018 Photo by Pedro Becerra - STAGEVIEW.de × 2 of 2 Expand Street Music Festival - East Side Music Days 2018 Photo by Pedro Becerra - STAGEVIEW.de Prev Next

This two-day, four-stage (free!) festival showcases street music at the Mercedes Benz Arena and the pier near the East Side Gallery, with a line-up of over 40 musicians from around the world, including local legends Evvol, headlining the main stage on the first evening. Of course there's a plethora of food and drink stands as well.