East Side Music Days 2019

Mercedes-Benz Arena Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin

This two-day, four-stage (free!) festival showcases street music at the Mercedes Benz Arena and the pier near the East Side Gallery, with a line-up of over 40 musicians from around the world, including local legends Evvol, headlining the main stage on the first evening. Of course there's a plethora of food and drink stands as well.

Mercedes-Benz Arena Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
