Emy Roeder: The Cosmic of All Being

First a member of the Novembergruppe, then ostracized in Nazi propaganda and finally one of the major figures in the cultural reconstruction of postwar Germany, Emy Roeder (1890–1971) was one of the few woman artists to make her voice heard in the art of the early twentieth century. Her retrospective will be shown next to the exhibition of three large-scale cycles of ceramic and print works by the Japanese artist Asana Fujikawa (born 1981) that encounter David Hockney’s 1969 series “Six Fairy Tales from the Brothers Grimm” in which the British artist illustrates disturbing moments from this literary source.