Join us for a day of critical debate at the ESMT Annual Forum 2021 on June 17, 2021. 4:00-6:30 p.m. Representatives from a wide array of industries will discuss topics around “Designing the future. How technological transformation influences the way we work, learn, and live.”

Which changes in our daily work life should be kept post-pandemic? How do you make good decisions and succeed in a digital age of information overload? How does digital transformation affect e-mobility and air travel? Speakers include top executives like Ola Källenius, Daimler, Judith Wiese, Siemens, and Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa. The Annual Forum is a hybrid event. For more information and to register, please visit the official website.