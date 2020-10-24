Artist talk: 'Aphelion' by Robert Steinmüller

The book 'Aphelion' by Robert Steinmüller delivers the infinity of space tangible with your hands.

On Saturday, October 24, at 15:00 you are delighted for Robert Steinmüller to join us for the artist's talk at einBuch.haus. For the stream of the talk join us on ZOOM with Zoom ID 997 9332 8104, password EINBUCH14.

So the reader can explore the book pages and discover the eight planets of our solar system in a physical space the book will stay on display till October 31 at the gallery Thursday till Friday 13-19:00, Sat 12-17:00.

No registration needed.