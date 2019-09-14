Festival für selbstgebaute Musik

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

About the festival

For the second time, the festival for selfbuilt music is moving to the ZK/U, the Center for Art and Urbanistics Berlin. With a wide range of theory and practice (instruments / DIY workshops, lectures / talks, participatory installations, concerts and an exhibition), the festival invites all visitors to participate, tinker and discover.

On the second day of the festival you can look forward to selected workshops and lectures, which deal with the complex topic of selfbuilt music from different perspectives. Whether soldering sound objects, building sound boxes or getting to know the psychophysical working principle of instruments - there is something for everyone. The day is rounded off with a performance of Rumpeln, who also transforms feathers, metal and rubbish shards into instruments.