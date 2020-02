Barrie Kosky is re-staging Jaromír Weinberger’s Frühlingsstürme (Spring Storms). The operetta is often regarded as the Weimar Republic’s last: its premiere took place just 10 days before the Nazis seized power in January 1933 and it was quickly banned in March of that year, never to be performed again. After 87 years, Kosky is giving the piece a new life.