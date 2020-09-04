Freedom Fields

Three friends and their women football team fighting for their position in Libyan society after the events of 2011 are the central figures of this film. Over a period of five years, Naziha Arebi followed her protagonists from the euphoria of the beginning revolution and first training successes, all the way to the subsequent sociopolitical chaos, personal dreams, and challenges. How to reconcile the desire of having a family with a football career – all that in a country torn by civil war? The women come from different political and social backgrounds. Their friendship and the love for football connect them, but the country does not leave much freedom for personal development. Arebi’s captivating portrait is a celebration of female perseverance and individuality.