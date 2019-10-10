×
Future Soundscapes Festival
Photo by Alba Ruperez.
Future Soundscapes Festival
Photo by Caroline Campeau.
Future Soundscapes Festival
Photo by Mika Shkurat.
What does the future sound like? Future Soundscapes invites you on an audiovisual trip through time: Over the four days of the festival, artists from the realms of music, media art and sound art explore the past and present of science fiction sound in pop culture, music and cinema.
Silent Green Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs