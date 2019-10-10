Future Soundscapes Festival

Google Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00

Silent Green Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin

×

1 of 3

Future Soundscapes Festival

Future Soundscapes Festival

Photo by Alba Ruperez.

×

2 of 3

Future Soundscapes Festival

Future Soundscapes Festival

Photo by Caroline Campeau.

×

3 of 3

Future Soundscapes Festival

Future Soundscapes Festival

Photo by Mika Shkurat.

What does the future sound like? Future Soundscapes invites you on an audiovisual trip through time: Over the four days of the festival, artists from the realms of music, media art and sound art explore the past and present of science fiction sound in pop culture, music and cinema.

Info

Silent Green Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-10 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-11 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-12 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-12 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-12 13:00:00 iCalendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-12 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Future Soundscapes Festival - 2019-10-13 13:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters