× Expand Giovanni. A Passion Photo courtesy of Neuköllner Oper.

Everyone knows him and his myth. At his grave we gather, with the memory his stories come to life, with them the mourning community between funeral service, carnival procession and procession. For Giovanni. A Passion, STEGREIF.orchester and Neuköllner Oper are playing together for the first time, developing and presenting a radically "liberated" musical theatre, free of conductors and sheet music, a mobile production in which singers and instrumentalists "merge" and Mozart meets jazz, soul and improvisation.