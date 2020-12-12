Glimpses: Collectif Blitz Bereit

Lockdown 2.0 may have placed a ban on theatre and performance events, but who said anything about fancy window displays? Head down to Neukolln’s Black Rabbit bar at sundown this weekend to take a peek at dance collective Blitz Bereit's live window decorations as they unfold to the pedestrians of Herrfurthstraße. Grab a friend, bring some Glühwein, have a glimpse, move on. Friday from 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 4.30pm. Masks advised.

Saturday's showcase includes an interactive installation from Blitz Bereit alongside a photography exhibition from Berlin-based artist Agata Guevara. IN LIMBO documents the lives of those living in central Columbia's FARC Guerrilla communities.

