Glimpses: Collectif Blitz Bereit

Lockdown 2.0 may have placed a ban on theatre and performance events, but who said anything about fancy window displays? Head down to Neukolln’s Black Rabbit bar at sundown this weekend to take a peek at dance collective Blitz Bereit's live window decorations as they unfold to the pedestrians of Herrfurthstraße. Grab a friend, bring some Glühwein, have a glimpse, move on. Friday from 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 4.30pm. Masks advised.

Sunday's showcase includes a 'corny' moving installation from guest collective Corny Bitches. Photography exhibition from Berlin-based artist Agata Guevara, IN LIMBO, documents the lives of those living in central Columbia's FARC Guerrilla communities.