Basir Mahmood "Good ended happily"

Set in the compound Abbottabad, Pakistan, the video work ‘Good ended happily’ focuses on the bloody aftermath of the U.S. assassination of Osama bin Laden. Sprawling and intimate, the hissed instructions of the production team gives the film its own reality whilst providing pointed commentaries on the creation of historic narratives. Opening at the same time is the group exhibition Ende Neu featuring the work of Michael Sailstorfer and Katja Aufleger.