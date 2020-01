× Expand Photo by Michal Andrysiak, courtesy of Ballhaus Naunynstraße.

Gritty Glamour takes us backstage in a Kreuzberg club. Four artists: Maria Sumak, golden voice of electro music and nightlife queen; Mad Rage, punk-feminist performer; Molina Puig, dancer and it girl, and Greta Dietrich, grande dame of West-Berlin drag chanson. The play raises questions concerning the visibility of queer, post-migrant artists and addresses racist attributions in the dominant white queer scene.