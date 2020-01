There is probably no other text for the theatre that’s been written and argued about more than Hamlet. The tragedy of a prince that just wanted to take a quick break in his semester abroad for his father’s funeral – but found himself in a vortex of violence, corruption and deception, and ended up a murderer – in short, on "to be, or not to be". So it’s a size too big for the little Gorki, right? Of course not!