Handel's Messiah

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert-von-Karajan-Str. 1, 10785 Berlin

On the First Sunday of Advent, the Philharmonic Choir Berlin will accompany you into the Christmas season with G.F. Handel's Messiah, probably the world's most well-known oratorio. It deals with comfort, grace, light and salvation as signs of the coming messianic age. The Batzdorfer Hofkapelle will play on historical instruments under the Choir’s artistic director Jörg-Peter Weigle and with Martina Rüping, Benno Schachtner, Daniel Johannsen and Krešimir Stražanac you will hear a wonderful solo quartet.

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert-von-Karajan-Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
Classical, Concerts & Live Music
030 826 4727
