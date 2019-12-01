× Expand Philharmonischer Chor

On the First Sunday of Advent, the Philharmonic Choir Berlin will accompany you into the Christmas season with G.F. Handel's Messiah, probably the world's most well-known oratorio. It deals with comfort, grace, light and salvation as signs of the coming messianic age. The Batzdorfer Hofkapelle will play on historical instruments under the Choir’s artistic director Jörg-Peter Weigle and with Martina Rüping, Benno Schachtner, Daniel Johannsen and Krešimir Stražanac you will hear a wonderful solo quartet.