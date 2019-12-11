Hillbrowfication

Maxim Gorki Theater Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin

Photo by THEMBA.

Photo by THEMBA.

Photo by THEMBA.

Choreographer Constanza Macras is now bringing her international production Hillbrowfication to the Gorki. Twenty-one Hillbrow children aged five to 19 have worked in Johannesburg with her and choreographer Lisi Estaras on a futuristic approach to their life in a neighbourhood. An alien invasion that establishes a new social order based on people’s dance skills. A revolutionary princess with infinite names is able to bend the corridors of space and time. People have developed the capacity to rebound from the ground instead of dealing with broken elevators…

Maxim Gorki Theater Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin View Map
Dance
