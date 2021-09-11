Illiberal Arts & Kosmocopies

In the exhibition Kosmokopien, visitors are invited to participate in experiments about societal composition and ritual, filtered through the compositions and performances of musician Nicholas Bussmann. Including a host of performances with Sina Ahmadi and Meret Weber. At the same time the exhibition Illiberal Arts, will be searching for the forms surrounding an artistic life’s work with a host of international artists, poets and authors.
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin
