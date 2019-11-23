In Pursuit of a Better Life: Photo Exhibition

×

In Pursuit of a Better Life

Photo by Xinhua/Xia Daoling. Women sit in rows to get perms at the Nanjing Hairdressers in Shanghai in January 1981. The shop did perms for hundreds of women every day. The breeze of reform and opening up blew through the hair of ordinary people in the early 1980s, when women’s hairstyles changed from the universal short hair and ponytail to a more trendy look.