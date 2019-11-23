In Pursuit of a Better Life: Photo Exhibition

1 of 3
In Pursuit of a Better Life
Photo by Xinhua/Gu Dehua. Children enjoy swimming in Beijing on July 16, 1972. Swimming is one of children’s favorite outdoors activities in summer.
Photo by Xinhua/Xia Daoling. Women sit in rows to get perms at the Nanjing Hairdressers in Shanghai in January 1981. The shop did perms for hundreds of women every day. The breeze of reform and opening up blew through the hair of ordinary people in the early 1980s, when women’s hairstyles changed from the universal short hair and ponytail to a more trendy look.
Photo by Tang Mingang. A shadow puppet show is held in a pit yard in Pingliang, Gansu Province, in August 2017. Both the pit yard and puppet show are aspects of endangered local cultural heritage.
From the birth of the People's Republic of China, through the collective era and on to Reform and Opening-Up, the photo exhibition tells China's recent history presenting a kaleidoscope of changing lifestyles, fashions, diets and landscapes.