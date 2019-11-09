× 1 of 3 Expand Invisible Sun/Berlin Photo by Benjamin Renter. × 2 of 3 Expand Invisible Sun/Berlin Photo by Benjamin Renter. × 3 of 3 Expand Invisible Sun/Berlin Photo by Benjamin Renter. Prev Next

Bobby Sager's Invisible Sun/Berlin installation and Maya Sanbar's Chasing The Light tunnel are set next to each other in the courtyard of the Factory Berlin, only meters away from the Berlin Wall. Both installations are in association with the World Frontiers Forum and can be visited through Nov 30.