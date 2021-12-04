Iran. Five Millennia of Art and Culture

For the first time in the James-Simon-Galerie on Berlin’s Museum Island, the cultural history of Iran – from the early civilisations through to the modern era – is the focus of a major art-historical survey exhibition. Some 360 objects from the Sarikhani Collection in London, alongside exhibits from the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin bear witness to the central role that Iran played as a site of innovation, as a melting pot and cultural powerhouse connecting Africa, Asia and Europe.

