It seems like that

to

Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin

A new exhibition of sculptures and paintings by the Georgian-born Andro Wekua at Sprüth Magers is one of the lesser reported highlights of this art packed few months. The young artist is known for his elaborately-staged scenarios, blending paintings with architectural interventions, floor coverings and lighting. Everything is drenched in a powerful resonance that are personally symbolic and highlight the ambiguities of history.

Info

Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - It seems like that - 2021-09-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - It seems like that - 2021-09-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - It seems like that - 2021-09-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - It seems like that - 2021-09-17 00:00:00 ical

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required
Newsletters