It seems like that

A new exhibition of sculptures and paintings by the Georgian-born Andro Wekua at Sprüth Magers is one of the lesser reported highlights of this art packed few months. The young artist is known for his elaborately-staged scenarios, blending paintings with architectural interventions, floor coverings and lighting. Everything is drenched in a powerful resonance that are personally symbolic and highlight the ambiguities of history.
Sprüth Magers Oranienburger Straße 18 , 10178 Berlin
