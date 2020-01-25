JapanFestival Berlin

Here’s your fix for all things Japan: sample onigiriazu bites, get a shiatsu massage and origami lessons, or sit back with some sake and enjoy Japanese folk songs courtesy of Ensemble Nagomi, all at Urania. Through Jan 26.
Festivals & Fairs
Urania An der Urania 17, 10787 Berlin
